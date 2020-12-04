PTAB Sets Precedent On Interested Parties, Copycat Petitions

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday made precedential three decisions dealing with when companies challenging patents must name all of the interested parties in a petition and when multiple petitions challenging the same patent are not allowed. All of the decisions were handed down in October, and two of them address the rule that petitions must name the interested parties. In one, a petition was denied because the petitioner did not name a party, but in the other, the board said analyzing that issue was unnecessary. In one decision, the board terminated reviews it had instituted of regulatory monitoring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS