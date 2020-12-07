Cox Taps Joiava Philpott As New General Counsel

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 12:43 PM EST) -- Cox Communications Inc. has announced that Joiava Philpott, its current vice president of regulatory affairs, has been promoted to senior vice president of law and policy and general counsel for the digital cable television company. Cox Communications said Friday that Philpott will oversee the company's compliance, legal operations, regulatory and government affairs. Philpott will replace Jennifer Hightower, who became the senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Cox Enterprises Inc., the parent company for Cox Communications, in September. Cox Communications' Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Len Barlik said in a statement that Philpott brings senior counsel experience...

