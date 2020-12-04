Up Next At High Court: Nazi Art Theft, Facebook Class Action

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear its final cases of 2020 this week, including a $250 million lawsuit against Germany over art stolen by Nazis, a high-profile Facebook privacy case and a separation-of-powers showdown involving a housing regulator. The court will round out its December argument session with five hearings this week before heading into a short recess for the holidays. The justices, who have been hearing cases by phone since May, will spend Monday to Wednesday swerving between questions of foreign sovereign immunity, autodialer regulations and the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Here are the cases to watch. Suing Germany and...

