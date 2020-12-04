Investors Ask For Quick Win In $250K Hemp Co. Fraud

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- An investment group that claims it was bilked out of a $250,000 investment meant for a hemp seed company sought a default win in Idaho federal court Friday, saying the entities they sued never responded to the complaint. Arizona-based BlackMountain Investment Holdings LLC alleged in its October lawsuit that the Idaho-based hemp business NewChanvre Inc. and its founder and manager Joel Bordeaux made various false representations before Bordeaux improperly transferred BlackMountain's investment to his other company, Global CBD Inc. "If BlackMountain had known that these representations were false, it would not have invested $250,000.00," BlackMountain said in its complaint. "The representations...

