Fox Rothschild Bolsters Calif. Footprint With Boutique Merger

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- Philadelphia-based Fox Rothschild LLP is merging with San Francisco boutique Greene Radovsky Maloney Share & Hennigh LLP as the BigLaw firm looks to expand its presence in California and strengthen practice areas such as real estate. The move, which goes into effect Jan. 1, brings 21 attorneys from Greene Radovsky to Fox Rothschild, the firm said Friday. They will join Fox Rothschild's roster of 85 attorneys that work out of its San Francisco and Los Angeles offices. "The Greene Radovsky team enhances our national real estate practice by giving us the significant capabilities in California that we have been seeking," Fox...

