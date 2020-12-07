FCA Sets Out Plans To Migrate MiFID Processes Post-Brexit

Law360, London (December 7, 2020, 6:23 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said investment companies will be able to use U.K. systems to check whether they meet transparency requirements when trading financial instruments from January, when the European securities watchdog will switch off Britain's access to the bloc's tools. The City watchdog said Friday it has replicated two key systems that financial companies use to check information on the shares, bonds and derivatives that they trade in the European Union. Under the updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II, national regulators can waive pretrade transparency requirements for firms that buy and sell financial instruments on...

