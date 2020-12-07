Simpson, Weil Lead SPAC Deal Forming $9B Fintech Co.

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:58 AM EST) -- Online payments processor Paysafe Group, guided by Simpson Thacher, has agreed to merge with a Weil Gotshal-advised special purpose acquisition company to create a single provider of financial technology services valued at roughly $9 billion, including debt, the companies said Monday. The agreement will see Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II combine with Paysafe Group Holdings Ltd., with the resulting business trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PSFE," according to a statement. Paysafe, which last year was rumored to be mulling an initial public offering, is backed by private equity firms Blackstone Group and CVC Capital Partners....

