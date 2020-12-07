US Trustee Wants Outsider To Take Over Cred Inc. Ch. 11

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office is calling for the appointment of a trustee to take over Cred Inc.'s Chapter 11 case, saying the cryptocurrency investment platform shouldn't be trusted to managers who can't explain how they lost $66 million in less than two years. In a motion filed Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Vara said in addition to losing millions to investment scams and making an uncollectible loan to a firm insider, Cred's management misinformed investors and creditors about the company's financial state. "The debtors' financial affairs and business operations need to be reviewed by a disinterested person with clear authority to untangle...

