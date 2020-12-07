Ala. Dental Board Gets SmileDirect, FTC Cases Combined

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge has combined a pair of cases over state dental board rules that allegedly restrict competition from teledentistry services, allowing the board to simultaneously fight a Federal Trade Commission enforcement while also battling a case from teledentistry giant SmileDirectClub. The Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama is the defendant in the case with SmileDirect and the plaintiff in the case with the FTC. Both cases center on whether or not its rules, which require a dentist to be on site when dental imaging procedures are performed, are protected by state-action immunity. That both cases center around a common...

