Legal Spend Tracking Platform Raises $28M

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:02 AM EST) -- A platform used by the in-house legal departments of global corporations to manage legal billing and spending recently received a $28 million investment, which the platform's owner said will be used for further international growth and product development. Dublin-based legal software firm Brightflag announced on Wednesday that the investment round was led by One Peak Partners, a firm specializing in assisting technology companies in the growth stage. Brightflag CEO Ian Nolan told Law360 that existing funders Sands Capital Ventures and Frontline Ventures also took part in this investment round, as did seed funder Tribal Ventures. Nolan declined to specify exactly how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS