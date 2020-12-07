Ex-FERC Commissioner McNamee Rejoins McGuireWoods

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Bernard McNamee, who recently left the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, has rejoined McGuireWoods LLP as a partner and will also do energy and environmental consulting work for the firm's lobbying arm, McGuireWoods announced Monday. It's McNamee's third stint at McGuireWoods, sandwiched around posts in both state and federal government, the most recent of which was a nearly two-year tenure as a Republican FERC commissioner. McNamee left the agency in September after deciding in January not to seek a new term. McNamee's previous McGuireWoods work mostly entailed utility rate cases, infrastructure project permitting and other nitty-gritty energy law matters. His new gig...

