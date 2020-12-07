EU Clears DIC's €985M Deal For BASF Pigment Unit With Fix

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- Europe's competition watchdog on Monday approved Japanese chemical company DIC Corp.'s planned €985 million ($1.09 billion) purchase of BASF's global pigments unit conditioned on the sale of a South Carolina manufacturing facility. The European Commission approved the purchase of BASF Colors & Effects after DIC offered to unload a facility operated by its subsidiary Sun Chemical in Bushy Park, South Carolina, over concerns about certain pigments used for automotive coatings and other advanced applications. Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, head of competition and digital policy for the commission, said in Monday's statement that pigments are essential for the manufacturing of many...

