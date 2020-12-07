8th Circ. Clears Insurer From Shareholder Suit Settlement

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday sided with Federal Insurance Co. in a suit over coverage of a settlement to end claims that an ex-employee of one of its policyholders defrauded customers, agreeing with the lower court that the settlement doesn't count as a direct loss under its policy. In the published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment against Axos Clearing LLC, saying the settlement is a payout to third parties who were injured by the ex-employee's conduct, but that the company itself didn't suffer a direct loss of funds or property because of that ex-employee. The suit stems from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS