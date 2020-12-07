Chancery Asked To Determine Silver Mining Firm's Brass

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Silver Dragon Resources Inc. investor asked the Delaware Chancery Court Friday to determine who validly sits on the mining company's board amid a leadership battle involving a CEO and four directors who were purportedly removed from the board earlier this year. In a derivative suit, stockholder Chan King Yuet has asked the court to rule whether John Fife was validly ousted as the CEO and president of the silver mining company by a newly minted lone director installed to the company's board in August. Chan, who holds 150,000 shares of Silver Dragon's common stock, contends that she has "the authority...

