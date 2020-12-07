High Court Skips Suit Over School's Trans Bathroom Policy

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review whether an Oregon public school district was right to let transgender students use bathrooms matching their gender identity, turning aside a chance to address an issue that parents say the justices left open in their landmark Bostock opinion. Without comment, as is customary, the justices rejected a July petition for certiorari by two parents associations and individual parents of students in a Dallas, Oregon, school district who challenged a Ninth Circuit ruling that the school lawfully allowed a transgender high school student to use bathrooms, locker rooms and showers that matched their...

