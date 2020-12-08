Girardi Keese: Rising Debt, Fleeing Attys And Theft Claims

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- As a federal contempt hearing looms over allegations that Girardi Keese pilfered its clients' settlement funds, two attorneys vanished from the firm's website Tuesday, including one who was named as a defendant in another former client's malpractice suit alleging the firm stole settlement money in another case. The apparent departures of Arin Scapa and Alexa Galloway, who was named in the malpractice suit, leave just five attorneys listed at a firm that began 2019 with about 20, according to public records and former members of the firm. Girardi Keese was Galloway's first employer out of law school after she graduated in...

