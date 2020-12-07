Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes, Co-Writer Of SOX, Dies At 87

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- Former Maryland Sen. Paul Sarbanes, co-author of the landmark Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, died Sunday night at the age of 87, according to a statement from his son. Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., announced that his father had "passed away peacefully" on Sunday evening in Baltimore. Paul Sarbanes represented Maryland in the lower chamber for six years before being elected in 1976 to the U.S. Senate, where he served for three decades. While most renowned for his legislation responding to the earth-shaking Enron and WorldCom accounting scandals nearly two decades ago, the former senator was commemorated online by his former colleagues and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS