FordHarrison Adds Veteran In-House Labor Atty In Nashville

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- FordHarrison LLP beefed up its ranks in Nashville, Tennessee, by adding a traditional labor law specialist who has experience with in-house work for Uber, private prison company CoreCivic and waste management outfit Browning-Ferris Industries. Mark H. Floyd, whose addition FordHarrison announced on Monday, joined the firm in October from a "stealth" global startup, after spending almost three years at Uber spearheading its labor relations efforts. In addition to his in-house time at CoreCivic and BFI, he spent time in private practice, working for Jackson Lewis PC from 2000 through 2003. Floyd said Tuesday that the culture and footprint of FordHarrison —...

