4 More BigLaw Firms To Fork Over Year-End Bonuses

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Fenwick & West LLP, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and Allen & Overy LLP were the latest BigLaw firms to announce end-of-year bonuses on Monday. The four firms are matching what has by now become the standard year-end bonus scale this year, in keeping with the amounts announced by first mover Baker McKenzie in mid-November: $15,000 for the most junior associates and a maximum of $100,000 for those with seven or more years of seniority. The firms are also offering or have already offered one-time special bonuses for work during the pandemic, with varying conditions, ranging...

