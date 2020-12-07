Wachtell-Guided Nasdaq Prices $1.9B Senior Notes Offering

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Nasdaq on Monday priced a $1.9 billion senior notes offering to help finance its acquisition of financial crime management software provider Verafin, in a transaction steered by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. New York-based Nasdaq Inc. priced $600 million worth of 0.445% senior notes due in 2022; $650 million worth of 1.65% notes due in 2031; and another $650 million in 2.5% senior notes due in 2040. The proceeds from the offering will help pay for Nasdaq's pending, $2.75 billion acquisition of Verafin Holdings Inc., the announcement said. The Verafin deal was announced in November and is expected to close next...

