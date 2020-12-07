LA County's New DA To Nix Cash Bail, Rein In Sentencing

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- Newly sworn-in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday revealed a laundry list of major policy changes, including eliminating cash bail and forbidding prosecutors from seeking sentencing enhancements in the most populous county in the country. Gascón, a Democrat, assumed office Monday after defeating incumbent Jackie Lacey, who was seeking a third term. He's billed himself as a progressive prosecutor and reformer, promising to prosecute police misconduct, steer clear of the death penalty and diminish mass incarceration. After being sworn in, Gascón announced a series of extensive policy changes that he said are "based on data and science, not...

