Hundreds Of Attys Tell Bars To Condemn Trump Election Attys

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Hundreds of attorneys, including retired judges and former American Bar Association presidents, are calling for bar associations to investigate and condemn the lawyers behind President Donald Trump's lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election. More than 1,500 attorneys have signed an open letter calling out Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Jenna Ellis, Victoria Toensing and Sidney Powell as being in violation of the ABA's rules of professional conduct, which prohibits lawyers from making frivolous claims and engaging in conduct involving dishonesty and deceit in or out of court, the nonpartisan organization Lawyers Defending American Democracy said Monday. "More than...

