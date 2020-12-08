3 Calif. Law Schools With Low Pass Rates Face Bar Inspection

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- Three California law schools will be inspected due to less than 40% of their students passing the bar exam over a five-year average following unanimous votes by the bar's Committee of Bar Examiners. San Francisco Law School, Lincoln Law School in San Jose and John F. Kennedy University's College of Law in Pleasant Hill could potentially lose their accreditation over the low scores, although the inspection process allows them an opportunity to present plans to return the scores to acceptable levels, according to information presented at the Dec. 4 committee meeting. At least one of the schools argued in a letter...

