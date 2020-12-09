Agencies' Joint Antitrust Focus May Spur Whistleblower Tips

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- On Oct. 14, Michael Murray, a deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, gave a keynote speech addressing the intersection of the antitrust laws and the financial sector of our economy.[1] Murray explained that the financial markets and the financial services industry are particularly ripe for anticompetitive conduct because of the rapid transformation they are undergoing.[2] While innovation often lowers costs and increases the performance of financial products and services for consumers, it may also drive market participants to attempt to protect their positions by engaging in schemes to collude and manipulate.[3] Murray highlighted the importance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS