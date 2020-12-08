CFTC OKs Electronic Trading Rules, Revises Bankruptcy Code

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday approved rules to mitigate market disruptions caused by electronic trading anomalies and enacted its first update to bankruptcy regulations in 37 years, both actions that seek to resolve long-standing priorities. Regarding electronic trading, the CFTC by a 4-1 vote approved rules requiring exchanges to maintain risk controls and report unusual events to the CFTC. The rules otherwise grant the exchanges discretion to police unusual activity caused by electronic trading, which has mostly replaced the floor-trading systems of yesteryear when participants shouted buy and sell orders. The boom in electronic trading is touted for...

