Gov't Urged To Close Pension Savings Gap

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 1:28 PM GMT) -- The government should remove an earnings threshold on enrollment in workplace pension schemes to help close a savings shortfall among the country's lowest-earning groups, according to a report published on Tuesday. The study, by savings company Now Pensions and the Pensions Policy Institute, a think tank, said that all paid employees should be enrolled in workplace saving plans. Only those who earn more than £10,000 ($13,100) a year are automatically enrolled under existing arrangements. The threshold means that workers from disadvantaged or minority groups have a private pension wealth of just 15% of the national average, the report found. "Some groups...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS