UK Securitization Products Lose Relaxed EU Capital Rules

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 11:54 AM GMT) -- The European Supervisory Authorities have warned institutional investors that securitization products established in the U.K. will no longer qualify for relaxed capital rules when the Brexit transition period ends in just over three weeks. The authorities told European Union investors on Monday that they cannot categorize securitization transactions as "simple, transparent and standardized" from January if the products are issued or packaged in Britain. Securitization is the market behind the financing generated from packaging and reselling groups of illiquid securities, such as mortgages. The EU's Securitization Regulation, which came into force in 2018, designates a category for the products — known as...

