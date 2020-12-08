UK Finance Cos. To Lose Authorization, EU Tells Customers

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 2:57 PM GMT) -- British financial services companies will lose their European Union authorization at the end of December, Europe's banking watchdog warned on Tuesday as it set out guidance to help lessen any dangers for holders of U.K. bank accounts. Financial institutions in Britain will no longer fall under EU law when the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. And British companies will no longer hold valid authorization from regulators to serve the bloc's customers, the European Banking Authority said. Some banks and other finance firms have set up across the Channel or in Ireland, the EBA said, which means they have dual...

