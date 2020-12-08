Public Prosecutor Can Use EU Investigation Orders, ECJ Says

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 2:34 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that national public prosecutors can issue European investigation orders in a judgment that strengthens the bloc's powers to gather evidence in cross-border criminal investigations and prosecutions. The European Court of Justice has ruled that the public prosecutor's office of a member state can issue European investigation orders. (Getty) European investigation orders can be adopted by the public prosecutor's office of a member state, even though those officials risk being subject to orders from national governments, the European Court of Justice ruled. The decision states that public prosecutors can be treated as a "judicial authority"...

