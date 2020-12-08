Milbank, BakerHostetler Build $744M US Steel-Big River Deal

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:44 AM EST) -- U.S. Steel, advised by Milbank, plans to pay about $744 million for the remaining equity of BakerHostetler-counseled Big River Steel that it does not already own, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal that comes about a year since U.S. Steel bought out nearly half of Big River. The transaction sees Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. nabbing the 50.1% stake in Arkansas-headquartered Big River that it did not already own, according to a statement. Last October, U.S. Steel paid $700 million for a 49.9% stake in Big River, and that agreement contained an option for U.S. Steel to absorb the remaining stake...

