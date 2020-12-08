UK-Based Hedge Fund BlueCrest To Pay SEC $170M

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:48 AM EST) -- BlueCrest Capital Management will pay $170 million to settle allegations that the London-based firm misled investors about the existence of an internal fund that was being stocked with its best traders, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday. The securities regulator said in an order that BlueCrest, which was one of the largest hedge fund managers in Europe until it transitioned into a private investment partnership in 2015, spent four years quietly transferring its highest-performing traders from BlueCrest's flagship client fund to a proprietary fund largely owned by BlueCrest insiders. Unbeknownst to investors, the transferred traders were replaced in the...

