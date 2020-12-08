GCs Are Uniquely Qualified To Lead Diversity Initiatives

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 12:58 PM EST) -- The role of general counsel has evolved vastly over the years. It's moved from holding forth on black-letter law to managing — and even creating — specialties within in-house teams much like law firms to becoming a strategic adviser to the C-suite. In sum, we're no longer the voice of "no" but, rather, active corporate athletes building ways to get to "yes." And we do this while seeking practical business solutions within legal parameters. As companies across the globe realize the business imperative of diversity and inclusion, it's only fitting that it falls within the new role of the GC. Having...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS