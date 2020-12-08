Dentons To Combine With Iowa Law Firm In Bid For Expansion

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- Dentons announced Tuesday that it will combine with Davis Brown, one of the top law firms in Des Moines, Iowa, as the global legal behemoth continues its plan to develop a presence in 100 U.S. cities. When Davis Brown eventually relaunches as Dentons Davis Brown, it will bring the larger firm's number of U.S. offices to 39, according to Dentons US. The megafirm boasts 193 offices in 77 countries, with its expansion facilitated by a Swiss verein structure that allows member firms to retain local control over how they do business. This decentralized model is an important selling point, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS