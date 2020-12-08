Senate Confirms 8th Trump Nominee To Federal Claims Court

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- Senate Republicans on Tuesday narrowly confirmed a litigator for conservative causes to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, marking the ascent of President Donald Trump's eighth appointee to the court. With a final tally of 49-47, along party lines, the chamber confirmed Schaerr Jaffe LLP partner Stephen Sidney Schwartz for a 15-year term on the court, which hears monetary claims against the federal government. Schwartz, who has been put forward for the position each year since 2017, drew opposition from Democrats over his lack of experience before the court where he will soon preside. When Trump first...

