Hershey's General Counsel To Resign Next Month

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 2:13 PM EST) -- The Hershey Co. announced Tuesday that its general counsel, Damien Atkins, will resign in January due to family illness. Atkins, who also serves as a senior vice president and corporate secretary, will step down from his role immediately and work on transitioning his responsibilities before his upcoming departure, the company said. Current Vice President and Deputy General Counsel James Turoff will serve as acting general counsel until Hershey finds a replacement for the job. Hershey President and CEO Michele Buck said in a statement that Atkins has been a true enterprise leader within the company. "In addition to his legal expertise,...

