Startup Artio Medical Nabs New GC From Pet Pharma Co.

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical startup Artio Medical has announced the addition of a new general counsel who comes aboard after spending the past six years at veterinary pharmaceutical company Aratana Therapeutics. Artio, which focuses on developing treatments for vascular, neurovascular and structural heart conditions, said Monday that John Ayres has joined the company as its new vice president of corporate development and general counsel. Ayres arrives with over 15 years of health care-sector experience, including working on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, and securities law, Artio said. "I am delighted to join Artio and look forward to working with this talented and experienced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS