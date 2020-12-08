Fintech Startup Remitly Taps New GC From Fifth Third Bank

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- Online money transfer service Remitly announced Tuesday that it hired Fifth Third Bank's deputy general counsel as its new general counsel. Remitly said Saema Somalya, who will succeed Aaron Gregory, will lead the company's legal, privacy, compliance, enterprise risk and risk product departments. Remitly touts its technology as a streamlined, low-fee service that is frequently used by immigrants sending money home, according to its website. Somalya said in a statement that the work the company has done to shift the financial services industry toward more accessible and inclusive practices for immigrants is remarkable. "As a first-generation American of Pakistani heritage, I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS