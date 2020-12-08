Texas Files Last-Ditch Election Challenge In Supreme Court

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:34 AM EST) -- Texas announced an original action in the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a long-shot effort likely to be rejected by the justices. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court in September 2019. On Tuesday, Texas announced it has asked the justices to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump, claimed that the election "suffered from significant and unconstitutional irregularities" and named Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania as defendants — states that President-elect Joe Biden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS