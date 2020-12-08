NLRB Says Nestle Must Rehire Worker Fired After Complaint

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Nestle USA must reinstate an employee who reported a line coordinator's alleged racist comment, a National Labor Relations Board panel ruled, saying the company can't show it fired him for misconduct rather than because he engaged in a protected labor activity. The NLRB panel said in a unanimous decision Monday that an administrative law judge was right to have found that Nestle violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing Tou Vang from its Little Chute, Wisconsin, pizza production plant after he organized a petition against a line coordinator and complained about the co-worker's alleged comment. Vang, who had been a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS