BigLaw Racial Justice Efforts Continue To Build Momentum

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- When a substantial number of large law firms voiced their support for racial justice amid widespread protests over the death of George Floyd and other Black men and women at the hands of police this spring, many questioned whether firms' gestures of support would be backed by substantial and sustained action. Six months later, some of those early efforts have not only continued, but have blossomed into even larger and stronger campaigns to fight against racism and inequality in our wider society as well as within law firms themselves. Gloria Sandrino, a longtime veteran of the legal industry who has spent...

