Colo. Hydroponics Biz Aims To Raise $125M In Stock Sale

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- A publicly traded hydroponics supply chain with high hopes for growth in the cannabis industry has filed papers to raise up to $125 million in a stock offering steered by Robinson & Cole LLP and underwriters' counsel White & Case LLP. Denver-based GrowGeneration, which says it is the largest chain of hydroponic stores in the U.S. by revenue and number of locations, filed a preliminary prospectus for the stock sale with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The offering will be underwritten by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. The announcement by GrowGeneration, which currently trades...

