Trump Org Opposes New Subpoena Args In NY AG's Probe

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Trump Organization, Eric Trump and others are opposing new arguments over which subpoenaed documents can be shielded under attorney-client privilege in a New York attorney general probe into whether the president's businesses inflated asset values. The Trump Organization Inc., Seven Springs LLC, Eric Trump, land-use lawyer Charles Martabano and several other Trump-associated entities on Monday told a New York state court they oppose New York State Attorney General Letitia James' motion to reargue and have the court reverse its rulings that certain communications by civil engineer Ralph Mastromonaco are privileged and don't need to be produced. The brief is the...

