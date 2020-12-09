House Approves Medical Marijuana Research Bill

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bipartisan bill to broaden access to cannabis for medical research purposes by a voice vote. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — and both sides of the legalization question — agreed during a frictionless floor debate that the Medical Marijuana Research Act was essential for gathering information about cannabis' risks and benefits needed to guide better policy. "The cannabis laws in this country are broken, especially those that deal with research," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D.-Ore., the bill's sponsor and founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus. Blumenauer positioned the act as...

