Houston Law Firm Launches Diversity Initiative

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 2:58 PM EST) -- Pushed to action in part by the impassioned outcry for racial justice this year, a pair of veteran lawyers behind a Houston-based business law firm have launched a new project to bring more lawyers of color into their field. Phillips Kaiser PLLC announced the initiative, known as The Legacy Project, on Tuesday, saying participating attorneys will receive "targeted training in standard-of-service requirements, personal and leadership development, measurable goal-setting, and more." Name partners Gregory Phillips, who is Black, and Craig Kaiser, who is white, told Law360 that The Legacy Project's focus on individualized coaching and developing business acumen distinguishes it from related...

