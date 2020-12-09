Chicago Insurance Boutique Opens Dallas Location

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:02 AM EST) -- Insurance boutique firm Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP has opened a three-attorney office in Dallas, marking their 14th expansion this year and their first Texas location, the firm announced Wednesday. The new office will be led by Ellen Van Meir, an insurance attorney who previously spent two decades at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP, where she served on the management committee. The two associates working under Van Meir in Dallas — Conor McCall and Mariah Quiroz — also come from Thompson Coe. Quiroz spent nearly 17 years at the firm, and McCall had been there for nine months, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS