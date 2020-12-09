Acting USPTO Policy Chief Appointed To Official Role

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- Mary Critharis has been appointed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's chief policy officer and director for international affairs, about two months after she stepped into the role in an acting capacity. Critharis had split her nearly 30-year career between the USPTO, Sidley Austin LLP and the Senate Judiciary Committee, before taking over as acting chief policy officer in October. The agency announced Tuesday that she'd be losing the temporary part of her title. "Mary's proven leadership, as well as her remarkable breadth of experience, make her an outstanding choice to lead our IP policy and international affairs team at the USPTO," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS