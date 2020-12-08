City Tells Miss. Justices To Invalidate Medical Pot Measure

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court should invalidate a successful ballot measure that legalized taxable medical marijuana in the state because the measure unconstitutionally qualified for the ballot, a city told the justices in a brief Tuesday. The city of Madison told the justices that it is a "mathematical certainty" Initiative 65 breached the requirement that petitions for ballot measures get no more than one-fifth of their necessary signatures from each of the state's congressional districts because there are only four congressional districts. Initiative 65, approved in November, will authorize the use of medical cannabis for qualifying medical conditions, set a 2.5-ounce cap...

