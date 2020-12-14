15 Minutes With The Minnesota Vikings' Chief Legal Officer

Michele Gorman By

Karin Nelsen

Currently: Executive vice president and chief legal officer, Minnesota Vikings

Previously: Vice president, legal and social impact, Vikings

Law school: The University of Iowa College of Law



What does the Vikings' COVID-19 committee entail?

Did the committee play a large role in deciding whether the NFL season could begin?

What's different for the team this year because of COVID-19?

What about players who have been put on the COVID-19 list for being in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus?

Thinking about the next six months, what keeps you awake at night?

What has the foundation done specifically related to George Floyd's death and the unrest that followed?

The NFL has been pulled into political conversations with protests against racial inequality and debates about head injuries. How have you and the franchise dealt with this atmosphere?

What's it like having the NFL as your governing body, and how might it differ from other general counsel who work at a more typical "company?"

What's a fun fact about you that's not easily found on the internet?

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- After the police killing of George Floyd in the team's home city, Minnesota Vikings players spoke out against racial injustice using their personal social media accounts. And the franchise's new Diversity and Inclusion Council helped ensure their voices were heard — both across the NFL organization and more broadly, said the Vikings' Chief Legal Officer Karin Nelsen."In doing so, we sent the message to our players that the entire Vikings organization stands with them and their desire to create change and advance social justice issues," Nelsen said during a recent interview with Law360.Appointing a full-time director of inclusion and employee investment — which the Vikings did in October 2019 — and having a diversity and inclusion committee are rare among sports organizations, she said."I'm not saying that to say, 'Pat us on the back.' I'm just saying these are significant developments that are going to make us better in the long term," said Nelsen, who is now in her fifth season with the Vikings.Here, Nelsen explains her role on the Vikings' COVID-19 committee and how the franchise has dealt with civil unrest over racial injustice. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.At the beginning of March, our chief operating officer decided it was a good idea to form this four-person committee that's made up of myself, our head athletic trainer, our EVP of people and culture and our VP of facilities.I think it was a great idea for him to do that. You have a group of people who wake up every day being focused on COVID and the implications to the entire organization. We have really developed a strong bond as a team, and we've been really focused on those issues — making sure, first of all, that we're protecting the health and safety of our employees in the workplace. That's a strong motivation from all of us on the committee, from our whole leadership team and also, most importantly, from our ownership group. That's obviously focus No. 1.And then of course we have to be sure that we are in compliance with all state requirements and guidelines with respect to COVID. That's an area where I take a lead to make sure that we are in compliance with all of those things, whether it's with regard to the stadium operations or our facility.The NFL and the [ NFL Players Association ] have protocols that are in place with respect to how players and coaches and essential football staff can go about and have a season in our facility, how we handle team travel, how things are handled on game day.It's all three pieces that our committee focuses on and works on together.That was done in conjunction with the NFL and the NFLPA, as well as the State of Minnesota and with help from our committee. It's really a truly collaborative process.We have to be sure that we're in sync with how the NFL says things must be, and we also have to be in compliance with our own state guidelines. We have to be in compliance with both.Just like no person's life is the same this year under COVID and no organizations [are operating] the same, the same is true of a football team. One of the obvious differences is the testing protocol, which is very, very robust and needs to be robust. All of our players and coaches and those who are part of that essential football staff are tested every single day, including game day. I'm in a group of employees that just needs occasional access to the facility, and we get tested once a week. There are strict protocols for what happens if there is a positive test, and how is treatment done if someone has symptoms or doesn't have symptoms, and making sure that all of that is followed closely so we really ensure and protect the health and safety of everyone, including everyone's families, too.The way the team travels is much different — a much smaller group travels. The things that can be done while traveling are much different. It's kind of a lockdown situation in the hotel. [And] the way game days are handled, with virtually no one else on the sidelines besides players, coaches and essential football staff.Really every aspect of the season is very different. But because we're doing things this way, hopefully it will allow us to actually complete the season. It's a big part of my life now — and a lot of people's lives now — to make sure that we do this right.We follow the protocol that has been outlined by the NFL and the NFLPA. Our head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, that falls more in his lap, and we work with the NFL's lead physician to make sure we get that right. That's discussed with the league and the league's lead physician every time that comes up to make sure we get that right.For me, as a society getting our arms around COVID truly does keep me up at night. That's obviously much broader than just our organization. But I think in order for the economy to come back and for more people to be employed and for fewer people to be in desperate need of food, we have to get our arms around this. That keeps me up at night.That translates to my role with the organization and making sure that as we gradually transition to getting back to more of an office setting, how do we do that? What is the right way to do that? How do we make sure that we're still in compliance with changing state guidelines? In addition, how do we make sure we do that in the way that best protects our employees and ultimately their families? I will be very involved in that process for the next several months. I hope that that's complete in six months, but honestly I think it's going to take several months before everyone is back in what we consider to be a normal work environment.I still have a role with our social impact team. I have the good fortune and privilege of overseeing this collective group now known as the social impact department, made up of four different areas that previously were their own departments: community relations, Youth Football, Vikings Legends — former players for the team covering all eras of Vikings football — and the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.Right now we are focused on our foundation and our community work. How can we use our platform and our resources to make the biggest impact where we're most needed right now? The Twin Cities is not immune from the hardships that this pandemic has caused, and also the social unrest that occurred with the killing of George Floyd here in our community. We are really trying to use our platform to help the community in the best and most effective ways that we can. That also is something that keeps me up at night — and also energizes me.I think the work around social justice is really being led by our players on the social justice committee. We have players who are committed to this work and do so much on their own. They are helping us decide, not from our foundation but from the team's perspective, organizations that really can help deal with some of the racial inequality and squarely deal with those issues on the ground. I credit our social justice committee, which is made up of really dedicated and passionate players who are driving that work. From our social impact team, we provide support to that, but we want them to be able to drive the work.It's important to us that our players are able to use their voices for issues and causes that are important to them. Our ownership supports that, and our organization supports that.Some of the work with our players social justice committee is really the greatest example of that. With the players telling us, "These organizations are important to us. These organizations are really making a difference to people who need help or the areas of the city where there are the most racial disparities," and listening to them and supporting them whether with time or with money to further those causes. I think that's how we show our support for our players who have used their platforms and their voices during these times.The NFL is not just a rule-setting body. I learn about a lot of best practices from lawyers from different clubs. I may bounce something off the general counsel for the 49ers or for the Seahawks or for the Eagles. We have club counsel calls every two weeks.There's really a benefit — and it's not a burden — to be part of an organization like this, because there are people who are doing things and facing issues that you may be facing. They may have faced them already. That's such a help. There are lawyers at the league office who are really helpful in certain specific topic areas — whether it's litigation or intellectual property or a whole host of subject matter areas — who develop tools that we can use across the league.Certainly, do I need to make sure for areas that I'm responsible for that we're in compliance with NFL regulations and rules? Yes, I must. But I think there are also lots of really great areas of collaboration and tools and best practices that I also have the benefit of [using] by being part of this league.I play the piano. I started college as a music major — a piano performance major. That did not come to be. But I still have my piano. I just am not as good as I used to be.Check out Law360's other general counsel interviews as part of our "15 Minutes With" series --Editing by Alanna Weissman.

