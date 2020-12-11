Lawyers' Data Targeted In String Of Bar Association Hacks

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Washington State Bar Association restored a website portal it uses to license new members on Thursday, nearly a month after the bar group had taken it down following the discovery of a cyber intrusion. On Nov. 13, the bar association informed its members and the public that it had been hit with a cyberattack, potentially exposing payment card information and other personal information registered on its website, myWSBA.org. The association disclosed more details of the attack on Nov. 16, saying it discovered that a "malicious code that targets credit card numbers" was introduced to its website. However, the association said...

