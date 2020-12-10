In-House Units Say Legal Needs Rise As Budgets Tighten

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:15 AM EST) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic having an unprecedented impact on the legal industry, the vast majority of corporate law departments are eyeing an increase in their legal needs over the next year while simultaneously controlling their budgets, according to a new survey released Thursday. HBR Consulting's 2020 Law Department Survey found that 84% of corporate legal departments expect demand for legal services to grow, with a particular focus on mergers & acquisitions, data privacy and compliance. Despite the increased demand, respondents said spending hasn't followed suit, with the total legal spend only increasing by 2%, the same amount as last year's survey....

